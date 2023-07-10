Islamic faith leaders, parents meet in Minneapolis to discuss solutions to rising teen issues

MINNEAPOLIS -- The community came together to brainstorm solutions after a rise in incidents of teen violence and rowdiness in neighborhoods across Minneapolis these past few months.

"It's become an issue of everybody," Abubakar As-Saddique Islamic Center Executive Director Abdullahi Farah said.

Inside AIM Academy, next to Abubakar As-Saddique Islamic Center, faith leaders, parents and community members discussed ways they can help teenagers in the community and prevent behaviors like ones seen on the Fourth of July from happening again. Farah says the couple hundred teenagers involved are not representative of the Somali-American community as a whole.

"All our kids are not bad. But we feel the system is failing them, they are not getting the right opportunities and resources they are supposed to get," Farah said.

Farah says youth in the community face economic disparities, issues with drugs and overall lack of activities during the critical summer break. Social media also plays a role, he says.

"I think the main problem is imitation. Some of them wouldn't even think it's a big deal, they think it's a cool thing, they want to record themselves, but they don't understand the consequences of those actions," Abubakar As-Saddique Islamic Center Imam Mowlid Ali said.

The Islamic Center says it's working to get parents more involved through messages online and during sermons.

"A lot of parents might not be aware of what's happening, they might not be aware of the whereabouts of their own children, but raising awareness I think will help make parents to be more vigilant," Ali said.

Over the past few weekends, Imams and other faith leaders have been on the streets of Dinkytown late at night trying to engage with teens and deter bad behavior. They plan to visit other parts of town in the weeks ahead to do the same.

"They are very respectful. When we go there they actually listen to us," Ali said.

Even so, Ali says it will take a village.

"I want to invite every single person who has an idea, an initiative, whatever it may be, a program to help young people. Please come forward, come to us. Don't be part of the blame. Be part of the solution," Ali said.

Minneapolis police reported no major issues involving teenagers this weekend in Dinkytown.