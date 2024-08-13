Interlachen Country Club draws on history to inspire golf course renovation

EDINA, Minn. — This August marked a new day at Interlachen Country Club. An over-14-month restoration of all 18 holes was completed.

"It wasn't long ago, a lot of this was dirt," said golf course architect Andrew Green. "It's really stunning to be back here and see the final product."

Green was charged with a tricky task: use the old plans from the original architect in 1920 and restore that vision, while making it work for the modern game.

"To have those original blueprints as a guide under the expert care of someone like Andrew Green allowed us to create something that I don't think is replicable," said Interlachen's general manager and CEO Joel Livingood.

One of the best examples of the recreation of original architect Donald Ross' 100-year-old designs is the fifth green, which has taken on a completely different look from what it used to be.

"We had such a unique presentation of that hole on Ross' original plans," said Green. "But it wasn't in that format when we started. So actually using his plans to create that green was a lot of fun."

The history lesson doesn't stop there. Interlachen has been the site of iconic professional golf moments. Now, places on the ground, like the 18th green, are playable archives.

"There's now an ability to recreate the winning putt from Bobby Jones in 1930, the third leg of the grand slam," said Green. "As well as Patty Berg making a putt from a similar position."

More history will be made in 2030 when the U.S. Women's Open comes back to Interlachen, which the club last hosted in 2008.

"It'll be the 100-year anniversary of the U.S. Men's Open here," said Livingood. "It'll be wonderful to celebrate that and celebrate all what's great about women's golf and women's sports. There couldn't be more excitement for that event to return."

A time machine, to the past and the future.