Inside the Vikings, Week 18: Can the Vikings take the No. 1 seed from the Lions?

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings are 14-2, one win away from tying the franchise record for most victories in a single season (15 in 1998).

But the last "W" on the checklist is especially important: A Week 18 win over the rival Detroit Lions (14-2) would secure the Vikings not only an NFC North crown but the No. 1 playoff seed in the entire conference, ensuring one path to Super Bowl LIX runs through Minneapolis.

Ahead of Sunday night's anticipated regular-season finale, CBS Sports writer and Vikings insider Cody Benjamin breaks down all the pressing questions.

Can the Vikings really beat the Lions?

Of course! Detroit got out to a hot start the last time these rivals met, but Minnesota still finished within one score, and this time, the Vikings might be even better positioned to win, even on the road. Only one team is giving up more yards through the air than the injury-riddled Lions defense, and Sam Darnold is on a red-hot streak as Minnesota's quarterback, with 18 touchdowns and just two picks over his last seven games. The Lions boast the NFL's top scoring offense, but they've almost needed to because of their issues defending the pass.

Is Minnesota a legitimate Super Bowl contender?

Another yes! All year, even optimistic Vikings fans have treaded lightly when it comes to crowning Darnold a new man under center, but the signal-caller has truly embodied MVP-caliber form for much of the year. With pristine leadership from Kevin O'Connell, an all-star supporting cast headlined by the effortlessly open Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison and an opportunistic crunch-time defense with physicality at every level, the Vikings really are a complete operation. Securing home-field advantage in the postseason would only enhance their chances.

Who are the Vikings likely to face in the playoffs?

It all depends on what happens Sunday night. If the Vikings avenge their earlier-season loss to Detroit and get the No. 1 seed, they'll enjoy a week of rest before hosting a divisional round matchup with the lowest seed to advance on super wild card weekend. That could mean the Lions, since they would fall to the No. 5 seed with a Sunday loss, or the rival Green Bay Packers, who just fell to the Vikings last Sunday, or the Washington Commanders. If, however, the Vikings lose on Sunday in Detroit, they will become the fifth seed. In that scenario, they'd likely travel to Los Angeles for a wild-card game against the Rams, who edged them back in October.