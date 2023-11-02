Inmate who escaped from Watonwan County Jail recaptured

WATONWAN COUNTY, Minn. — A convict who escaped a Minnesota jail earlier this week is back behind bars Thursday. Two others are also in custody for helping him escape.

Leonardo Lopez Jr. escaped from the Watonwan County Jail Monday evening. The Watonwan County Sheriff's Office said it was following Lopez in a vehicle Wednesday when he got out and took off.

The sheriff's office, along with two other teams, tracked him into a field where he was taken into custody.

He was brought back to the Watonwan County Jail and is now waiting for new charges for escaping.

The other two people in the vehicle were also taken into custody.