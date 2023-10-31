Inmate escapes from Watonwan County Jail

WATONWAN COUNTY, Minn. — An inmate who escaped from a southern Minnesota jail Monday evening is still at large as of Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The Watonwan County Sheriff's Office said 36-year-old Leonardo Lopez Jr. escaped just before 7 p.m. and his whereabouts are still unknown.

READ MORE: Scott County agrees to pay $12.2M settlement to inmate who alleges mistreatment led to double amputation

The sheriff's office said several agencies conducted a search for Lopez in St. James, but did not find him.

Authorities did not give a physical description of Lopez, but asked the public to report "anything suspicious or out of the ordinary." Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and discouraged from approaching or trying to apprehend Lopez.