Anoka County Jail inmate dies after becoming unresponsive during medical visit

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ANOKA, Minn. -- Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at Anoka County Jail that occurred last week.

On July 21, a male inmate allegedly became unresponsive while being attended to by a detention deputy and medical staff with Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc., the jail's contracted medical provider.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says that jail and medical staff requested assistance from Allina EMS and began rendering life-saving measures immediately.

The inmate later died at a local hospital.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office and the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death.

First published on July 28, 2023 / 7:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

