Inmate, 54, dies at Crow Wing County Jail

BRAINERD, Minn. -- Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at a northern Minnesota prison Saturday morning.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says deputies found a 54-year-old woman unresponsive in her bunk at the county jail shortly before 9 a.m.

Corrections staff and ambulance personnel attempted life-saving measures on the woman, who was pronounced dead 30 minutes after deputies discovered her.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office will investigate the death, as routine for all in-custody deaths.

The sheriff's office says no foul play is suspected at the time.