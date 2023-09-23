Inmate, 54, dies at Crow Wing County Jail
BRAINERD, Minn. -- Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at a northern Minnesota prison Saturday morning.
The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says deputies found a 54-year-old woman unresponsive in her bunk at the county jail shortly before 9 a.m.
Corrections staff and ambulance personnel attempted life-saving measures on the woman, who was pronounced dead 30 minutes after deputies discovered her.
The Morrison County Sheriff's Office will investigate the death, as routine for all in-custody deaths.
The sheriff's office says no foul play is suspected at the time.
