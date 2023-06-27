Watch CBS News
Indigenous Food Lab Market open for business in Midtown

/ CBS Minnesota

Indigenous products on sale at Indigenous Food Lab Market
A few weeks ago, WCCO's Erin Hassanzadeh paid a visit to Midtown Global Market in Minneapolis, where celebrated local chef Sean Sherman has been working on a new endeavor.

It's called the Indigenous Food Lab Market. It's a place where you can buy Indigenous products and enjoy cuisine made with Indigenous ingredients.

The market has since opened, and WCCO hosted one of the vendors in the studio kitchen Tuesday afternoon. Francesca Garcia uses her knowledge of herbs and their properties to make special teas.

Click here to learn more about the Indigenous Food Lab Market.

