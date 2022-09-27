1 of 2 teen boys arrested in Richfield H.S. football game shooting released from custody

RICHFIELD, Minn. -- One of the two teenage boys arrested in connection with a shooting that injured two young men outside a Richfield High School football game Friday evening has been released from custody.

One of the boys arrested Saturday was a 15-year-old who police say was the alleged shooter, and the other was 16 and said to have instigated the altercation.

On Tuesday, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said one of the two was released "pending further investigation," and the office received an extension to hold the other for another 24 hours. They did not indicate which of the two was released.

The shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. Friday during the homecoming game at the Richfield High School football field. Video from a Richfield High School livestream showed people running from the field after two possible gunshots.

Richfield High School

Two men, ages 18 and 21, were shot, police said. On Sunday, police said both "are recovering at their homes in good condition."

Richfield High School canceled all weekend activities, including the homecoming dance, following the shooting.