Impairment suspected in Benton County crash that killed man, injured his mother

MAYWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Speed and impairment are suspected factors in a central Minnesota crash that seriously injured a mother and killed her son Tuesday afternoon, authorities say.

According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on the 15000 block of 115th Street Northeast in Maywood Township around 2:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, first responders found a 2007 Kia Rondo on its roof in the south ditch of the roadway. Two people were found inside — a 56-year-old woman and her 33-year-old son.

The sheriff's office says Joseph McCullough, of Sauk Rapids, died from his injuries at the scene. His mother was taken to a hospital in St. Cloud with life-threatening injuries after responders extricated her from the vehicle.

Investigators say the Kia had been traveling eastbound when it veered into the ditch and traveled for approximately 100 feet before it struck a driveway approach and became airborne. The vehicle is believed to have gone another 100 feet in the air before it came to rest on its roof.

Deputies found evidence "suggesting excessive speed and driver impairment were likely contributing factors in the crash," according to the sheriff's office. It is believed McCullough was the driver at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.