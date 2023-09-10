"I'm lost without her": Puppy missing after family van stolen in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A St. Paul family is asking for your help finding a furry family member. Bebe, a 4-month-old Papillion was inside the family's van when it was stolen Wednesday afternoon from their alley. Two other dogs were inside the van but have since been found.

Cheeto, 14, and Gigi, 4, made their way home thanks to Good Samaritans. The Fah family has been searching tirelessly since Wednesday for their third dog, Bebe.

"I think my dad's probably gotten four hours of sleep since Wednesday," Diane Fah said.

The ordeal happened on Wednesday when Ron Fah wanted to do something nice for his wife Cathy and grab her an afternoon coffee.

"My husband knows I love Caribou so he was being super sweet and he had some errands to run so he ran by there and picked one up and just stopped by and ran it in the house," Cathy Fah said.

He left the van running in the driveway in the alley. Bebe, Cheeto and Gigi were inside with the air conditioning running.

"Not even a minute, minute and a half later the car was gone the dogs were gone," Ron Fah said.

The van was later found in a Frogtown neighborhood, but the dogs were nowhere in sight.

"It's a very hard lesson. I wish I would have never done it. You can't turn back time but if I could have I would of," Ron Fah said about leaving the car running.

Diane Fah has posted their story on social media where it's been widely shared. A Good Samaritan recognized Cheeto Thursday morning wandering in the street about half a mile from the family's home. Gigi was spotted a short time later about eight blocks away.

"It's amazing, it kind of restores your faith in humanity how many people have reached out, shared the post, even just walking around giving flyers," Cathy Fah said.

Now, they hope someone will spot Bebe or come forward, no questions asked.

"They could have kept the van, I couldn't care to see the van again. I want my dogs back, because they are family. I'm just lost without her and it's a void I don't think I'll be able to fill," Ron Fah said.

Bebe is microchipped and the family is working with Lost K-9, a local nonprofit helping reunite lost pets with their owners.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Bebe, contact the St. Paul Police Department or Ramsey County Sheriff's Office.