If Uber, Lyft leave Minneapolis, taxi services say they have the technology to keep fares happy

Taxi companies may see boost in ridership following new rideshare ordinance in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Uber and Lyft say that they intend to pull out of servicing Minneapolis if the rideshare ordinance passed by the Minneapolis City Council Thursday morning goes into effect.

The ordinance would guarantee drivers get 80% of any canceled rides and earn no less than $5 per ride.

Lyft urged its drivers and users earlier this week to sign a petition opposing an ordinance saying the new proposal would nearly double prices for rides in the city. Meanwhile, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey wanted the council to work with the companies to come to an agreement, but one city council member says action was needed now.

The threat of Uber and Lyft skipping town could force users to rely on transportation they haven't tried in a while: taxis. But some taxi companies have begun using technology that feels much like a rideshare service.

One of those companies is Ridesure USA. It connects with the Blue and White taxi company. Staffers told WCCO they anticipate new customers if Uber and Lyft stop service. They added that they've had a rush of rideshare drivers applying to be taxi drivers.

Another app you can download is called ihail. Similar to Uber and Lyft, you can type in a destination and it sets you up with a ride that you pay for through the app.

A third taxi service, New Star Taxi, has an app as well called Prime Rides. The owner told WCCO he's happy to hear Uber and Lyft drivers are getting paid better in Minneapolis. But if Uber and Lyft leave, he too is expecting many more bookings and applications from drivers.