Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identifies deputies who shot knife-wielding man in Chanhassen

CHANHASSEN, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Wednesday identified the two deputies who shot a man in Chanhassen over the weekend.

Carver County deputies James Horvath and Benjamin Sinko both fired their department handguns while responding to a domestic incident on the 7800 block of Harvest Lane shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities say that while talking to the woman who made the complaint, a 31-year-old man approached deputies with a knife.

Deputies commanded him to drop the knife but he "continued to quickly advance on the deputies with the knife," according to Carver County Deputy Sheriff Patrick Barry.

That's when Horvath and Sinko fired their guns, striking the man multiple times. He was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery and remains in stable condition, according to authorities.

Investigators recovered a 10-inch knife from the scene.

Both deputies were wearing body cameras that captured part of the incident. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says agents will review the footage as part of its investigation.

Horvath has 19 years of law enforcement experience while SInko has four-and-a-half years of experience. Both are on leave, which is standard procedure.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.