Watch CBS News
Politics

ICE agent who shot Renee Good suffered internal bleeding, officials say

By
Nicole Sganga
Nicole Sganga
Homeland Security and Justice Correspondent
Nicole Sganga is CBS News' homeland security and justice correspondent. She is based in Washington, D.C., and reports for all shows and platforms.
Read Full Bio
Nicole Sganga,
Jennifer Jacobs
Jennifer Jacobs
Senior White House reporter
Jennifer Jacobs is a senior White House reporter at CBS News.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer Jacobs

/ CBS News

Add CBS News on Google

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent who fatally shot Renee Good last week in Minneapolis, Jonathan Ross, suffered internal bleeding to the torso following the incident, according to two U.S. officials briefed on his medical condition. 

It was unclear how extensive the bleeding was. The Department of Homeland Security confirmed Ross' injury, but has not yet responded to CBS News' requests for more information. This story will be updated as we learn more.

Videos from the scene showed Ross walking away after the incident.

Kristi Noem, the Homeland Security secretary, previously acknowledged that Ross was taken to the hospital after the shooting and was released the same day. She said he was recovering from his injuries, describing him as an experienced law enforcement officer who believed he was defending himself and fellow agents. 

"The officer was hit by the vehicle. She hit him. He went to the hospital. A doctor did treat him. He has been released," Noem told reporters on Jan. 7. 

Ross, a 10-year law enforcement veteran with ICE, was seriously injured in June in a separate incident in the Minneapolis area when he was dragged by a car during an attempted arrest, requiring 33 stitches and hospital care, court records show.

U.S. Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino told CBS News in an interview Sunday that Ross "has had several threats against his life," adding, "he's in a safe location. He's recovering from those injuries, and we're thankful that he's recovering."

In:

© 2026 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue