"I physically felt lighter": Family of Jasmine Sturm and Matthew Pettus react to guilty verdict in quadruple murder

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. – The family of two of the four victims found shot to death in a car left in a Wisconsin cornfield in September of 2021 is sharing their thoughts on the verdict of the trial.

On Friday, a jury convicted 39-year-old Antoine Suggs of Arizona on four counts of second-degree intentional murder. Suggs admitted to the shootings, but said he was acting in self-defense in a robbery attempt.

The victims were identified as Loyace Foreman, Nitosha Flug-Presley, Jasmine Sturm and Matthew Pettus. Jasmine and Matthew were siblings.

Although the loss of her two children, Matthew and Jasmine, weighs heavily on Angela Sturm, she now feels her family can start to heal knowing their killer is behind bars.

"When we got the verdict, I physically felt lighter," Sturm said. "In a way, yes, justice was served. We don't have to worry about him, but I still don't have my kids. And I would rather have him run rampant and do whatever if I could have my kids back. I just want my kids back."

Zachary Pettus not only lost his siblings, but they were also his best friends.

"They were great parents, great people. Loving, kind," Pettus said.

Both leave behind children. Jasmine has two boys, and Matthew has a young daughter.

"I try to take their children as much as I can and just be a positive light in their lives and help them remember their parents," Pettus said.

Matthew Pettus, Jasmine Sturm, Loyace Foreman and Nitosha Flug-Presley CBS

The trial never gave them the answer of why the horrific incident occurred. It's an unknown they say they're trying to come to peace with.

"There was no rhyme or reason as to what happened happened, and we will probably likely never find out if there was, and that's just where it lies, how it is," he said.

They say the tragedy has bonded their family with the families of the other victims, Nitosha Flug-Presley and Loyace Foreman. Both had children, too.

"It was unfortunate the circumstances in which it came about, but the genuine love that is shared between all of our families I think was kind of a blessing in disguise type of deal. It was kind of a pleasant surprise," Pettus said.

With the trial over, Sturm is grateful for the support of the community through the entire process.

"My focus going forward will be on the kids that have been left behind, healing, and getting some counseling to deal with the loss, and learning how to build our lives around that big hole that's been left," she said.

Each of the four counts of murder carries a maximum of 40 years in prison. Suggs' father, Darren Osborne, was sentenced to five years for his role in helping move the bodies. Suggs' sentencing is scheduled for May 15.