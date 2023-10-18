"I don't understand. It's a mystery.": Investigators renew effort into finding missing Cass Lake man

MINNEAPOLIS -- There's a renewed effort to find a Cass Lake man who went missing 14 years ago.

In July of 2009, 82-year-old Peter Achermann's vehicle was found abandoned on a rural road near the town of Staples.

"It's simply, I don't understand. It's a mystery," said Bryan Welk.

Fourteen years ago Welk was a Cass County deputy when Peter Achermann went missing. Now he's the sheriff, and Achermann's mysterious disappearance is still on his mind.

"And I know investigators who have worked on this since day one. Some of them have since retired and it still bothers them," said Sheriff Achermann.

MORE NEWS: New Developments Revealed In Jacob Wetterling Abduction Case

On July 25th, 2009 Achermann's vehicle was found stuck on a minimum maintenance road in Cass County. The groceries and prescription he had picked up in Staples were still in the car, but Achermann, along with his wallet and cane, were missing.

"Sharp as a tack family members said. Clean bill of health other than walking with a cane," said Sheriff Welk.

(credit: Cass County Sheriff's Office)

Because of that, it was believed Achermann couldn't have gone far on his own. Sheriff Welk was part of the search crew that included volunteers, the National Guard and Achermann's family. They searched and re-searched more than 1,000 acres.

"He had no reason whatsoever to be on this road. He always went from town, straight home," said Sheriff Welk.

Achermann was also looking forward to his granddaughter's wedding, which was scheduled for that weekend.

"Your mind goes wild all over the place of what could possibly be. And then following the evidence when there is no evidence, that's what we are struggling with," said Sheriff Welk.

MORE NEWS: Abduction Victim Speaks Out On Wetterling Case

Beginning this week, the new sheriff will coordinate new searches. And timing is key.

In some ways, three straight years of drought could help the search. Spots that were filled with water 14 years ago, are now dry.

"It made sense after talking with different investigators. Let's go now and see what we missed. Let's see if there is anything that's dry that wasn't at the time," said Sheriff Welk.

While there's no evidence of foul play, Sheriff Welk says it also can't be ruled out. He says they'll look at anything and everything to finally get answers for Achermann's family.

"Is there anybody now willing to talk and say something that was afraid 14 years ago? Are they willing to step forward now? If they are, I urge them to do that," said Sheriff Welk.

Sheriff Welk says deputies, cadaver dogs, fire crews, and the BCA will be among those searching the area in the coming days. If you have any information about the disappearance of Peter Achermann, you are urged to contact the Cass County Sheriff's department.