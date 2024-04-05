Look out for closures on I-94E this weekend

OAKDALE, Minn. — Construction season is beginning in Minnesota with a major road closure taking place this weekend.

After nearly 2.5 years, crews are getting ready to wrap up a major construction project on Interstate 94 from Oakdale to Lakeland this fall.

Sunday at 9 p.m. I-94 Eastbound will be reduced to a single lane between Highway 120/Century Avenue and Woodbury Drive.

Monday, April 8 at 5 a.m. I-94 E will be reduced to two lanes in this same area until the middle of July while crews pave the westbound lanes of I-94.

The same closures will happen for I-94 W on April 14 and 15.

WCCO

The entrance ramp from Highway 120/Century Avenue to Eastbound I-94 will close beginning at 9 p.m. Sunday, April 7 through the fall.

Drivers can bypass the ramp closure using Highway 120/Century Avenue, Hudson Road, McKnight Road, and Eastbound I-94.

The Oakdale/Lakeland project has proven troublesome for drivers as several semis crashed along I-94 last summer because of the ongoing construction. Drivers are urged to be extra careful moving through construction zones.

