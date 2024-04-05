Watch CBS News
Look out for closures on I-94E this weekend

By Pauleen Le

I-94 E construction will close lanes, entrance ramp near Wisconsin border
I-94 E construction will close lanes, entrance ramp near Wisconsin border 01:39

OAKDALE, Minn. — Construction season is beginning in Minnesota with a major road closure taking place this weekend.

After nearly 2.5 years, crews are getting ready to wrap up a major construction project on Interstate 94 from Oakdale to Lakeland this fall.

Sunday at 9 p.m. I-94 Eastbound will be reduced to a single lane between Highway 120/Century Avenue and Woodbury Drive.

Monday, April 8 at 5 a.m. I-94 E will be reduced to two lanes in this same area until the middle of July while crews pave the westbound lanes of I-94.

The same closures will happen for I-94 W on April 14 and 15.

The entrance ramp from Highway 120/Century Avenue to Eastbound I-94 will close beginning at 9 p.m. Sunday, April 7 through the fall.

Drivers can bypass the ramp closure using Highway 120/Century Avenue, Hudson Road, McKnight Road, and Eastbound I-94.

The Oakdale/Lakeland project has proven troublesome for drivers as several semis crashed along I-94 last summer because of the ongoing construction. Drivers are urged to be extra careful moving through construction zones. 

For more information on the project, click here. 

First published on April 5, 2024 / 9:03 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

