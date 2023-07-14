For the 2nd time in 2 days, semi crashes along I-94 construction zone near Wis. border

Watch CBS News
By John Lauritsen, WCCO Staff

AFTON, Minn. -- For the second time in as many days, a semi-truck has crashed along Interstate 94 within a construction zone near the border with Wisconsin.

The first happened on Thursday morning near Stagecoach Road in Lakeland. In that incident, Minnesota State Patrol said a semi-truck with and trailer rolled on the highway. The driver, who was the sole occupant, suffered non-life threatening injuries. The crash's cause is under investigation.

Then, on Friday morning as rush hour was picking up, another semi was involved in a crash, near Neal Avenue in Afton. That crash happened only about a half-mile away from the Thursday crash.

MNDOT issued a statement about the stretch of the highway, saying they are looking into some potential modifications.

First published on July 14, 2023 / 1:22 PM

