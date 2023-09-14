Watch CBS News
Local News

I-35W will close between Hwy 280 and I-94 this weekend for maintenance

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Sept. 14, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of Sept. 14, 2023 01:20

ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- Starting Friday, southbound Interstate 35W in Minneapolis and Roseville will close for bridge, pavement and guardrail repair and graffiti removal.

MORE NEWS: "We love this neighborhood": Eastlake Craft Brewery is latest Mpls. taproom to announce closure

The closure will begin at 10 p.m. and continue until 5 a.m. on Monday. Motorists will not be able to access southbound I-35W between Highway 280 and Interstate 94 during this time. 

Southbound Highway 280 and westbound I-94 can be used as a detour route in the meantime. 

For more information on this closure, click here

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 14, 2023 / 6:52 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.