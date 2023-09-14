I-35W will close between Hwy 280 and I-94 this weekend for maintenance
ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- Starting Friday, southbound Interstate 35W in Minneapolis and Roseville will close for bridge, pavement and guardrail repair and graffiti removal.
The closure will begin at 10 p.m. and continue until 5 a.m. on Monday. Motorists will not be able to access southbound I-35W between Highway 280 and Interstate 94 during this time.
Southbound Highway 280 and westbound I-94 can be used as a detour route in the meantime.
