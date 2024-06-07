Defense calls Hunter Biden's daughter, Naomi Biden, to testify at his gun trial

Hallie Biden at Hunter Biden's gun trial Hallie Biden testifies in Hunter Biden's gun trial 03:56

The prosecution rested in Hunter Biden's gun trial after calling its last two witnesses Friday, and the defense has called Naomi Biden, the daughter of Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buehl, to testify.

The prosecution's last two witnesses Friday morning were a chemist for the FBI and a DEA agent.

Dr. Jason Brewer testified that he identified a "minimal amount" of cocaine from his analysis of the white residual powder on the leather pouch that was recovered with the gun. He said he wasn't authorized to test for fingerprints or the residue origins. During cross examination by David Kolansky, the defense pointed to the timing of the forensic analysis — five years after its initial recovery by law enforcement.

DEA supervisory agent Joshua Romig decoded some of the language used Hunter Biden's 2018-2019 text messages, in which he referenced "baby powder," "soft stuff" and "party favor." Romig said all of these terms referenced some form of cocaine.

He testified on the origins, transport and distribution of cocaine, and analyzed some of the drug paraphernalia, scales and measurements pictured in Biden's text messages. During cross examination, Hunter Biden's lawyer, Abbe Lowell, again focused on timing, noting that texts and images referenced by the prosecution were exchanged before and after the October purchase of the firearm. Romig noted the exception of one October text in which Hunter Biden explicitly mentioned he was smoking crack cocaine.

Hunter Biden's attorneys are now presenting their case, which could include putting him on the witness stand. They said Thursday they hadn't yet decided if they'll call him.

He is charged with three felonies stemming from his alleged purchase of a revolver in October 2018. Two of the charges are related to accusations that he made false statements on a federal gun form about his drug use, certifying he was not a user of or addicted to any controlled substance during a period when prosecutors allege he was addicted to crack cocaine.

The other charge is for allegedly owning the gun unlawfully, possessing the gun for 11 days before Hallie Biden found and discarded the weapon.

Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Hallie Biden, who is also the widow of Beau Biden, Hunter Biden's late brother, testified Thursday that she "panicked" when she found the gun, saying it was "stupid" but she was worried one of the children would find it.

She told the court she discovered it when she was clearing out his car, which she often searched for drugs and alcohol. Prosecutors introduced parking lot surveillance footage that showed her driving into a grocery store parking lot and tossing the gun into a dumpster, followed by another clip showing her returning to the store to search for the gun.

Hunter Biden attorney Abbe Lowell has given a few clues about how the defense may try to counter the prosecution's case.

While Hunter Biden's issues with drugs are well known — including in his own memoir, "Beautiful Things" — Lowell has sought to raise questions about whether Hunter Biden knowingly omitted the information from the disclosure form. In his opening statement, Lowell said that many addicts are in "denial" about their drug use.

Potential jurors were asked during jury selection if they had any experience with drug addiction, and many said they had immediate connection with someone struggling with drug or alcohol abuse.

Prosecutors showed texts Thursday between Hunter Biden and Hallie Biden from Oct. 2018 — when he allegedly bought the gun — where Hunter Biden said he was "buying," as well as another in which she said her son was sitting near a "stern," or crack pipe, in her house.

Hallie Biden also told the court that Hunter Biden introduced her to crack cocaine during the time they were romantically involved.

"It was a terrible experience that I went through and I'm embarrassed and ashamed, and I regret that period of my life," she said.

Lowell also questioned Gordon Cleveland, who testified that he had sold Hunter Biden the firearm, about the condition of the form at the center of the case and the rules required for any changes made after submission. Cleveland testified that Hunter Biden did not seem confused by the form.

And Lowell sought Wednesday to cast doubt on the authenticity of text messages allegedly taken from Hunter Biden's personal devices, which have so far been introduced as evidence. Under questioning from Lowell, FBI special agent Erika Jensen said Wednesday that she could not verify the contents of Hunter Biden's laptop admitted into evidence had not been tampered with before law enforcement collected it from a repair shop.

In addition to Hallie Biden, Hunter Biden's ex-wife Kathleen Buhle, who was married to Hunter for over 20 years, and his former girlfriend Zoe Kestan have both testified about his alleged drug use.

Several Biden family members have attended his trial, including his half-sister, Ashley Biden, and first lady Jill Biden before she left to join President Biden in Europe. The first lady has returned from Europe and arrived at the court Friday morning, and the president's brother, James Biden, who has been a business associate of Hunter Biden, is also attending the proceeedings Friday. Hunter Biden's wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, and Valerie Biden Owens, President Biden's sister, are also at the trial.

ABC News' David Muir asked President Biden in an interview on Thursday if he would rule out pardoning his son if he is convicted. Mr. Biden responded, "Yes."

The president's son faces up to 25 years in prison and $750,000 in fines if convicted on all counts.