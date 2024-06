Prosecution rests in Hunter Biden's federal gun trial The prosecution has rested its case in the federal gun trial of Hunter Biden, the first child of a sitting U.S. president to face criminal charges. Defense attorneys called their first witness to the stand, Biden's daughter Naomi, who testified that her father had entered a drug rehab center and seemed to be doing better in the weeks before he bought a firearm that's at the center of the case. Scott MacFarlane has more.