Hundreds of Allina Health workers vote to authorize strike

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Over 500 healthcare workers with Allina Health may be on the picket line soon, union leaders announced Thursday.

Members of SEIU Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa will start a seven-day unfair labor practice strike on May 15 if no deal is reached with the healthcare provider.

The union says there have been over 90 bargaining sessions across different groups and none have reached a first union contract.

SEIU says it is filing the required 10-day notice with Allina announcing the group's intention to strike.

Over 98% of workers in the union voted to authorize the strike.

Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Mercy and Unity Hospitals and Allina Central Lab could all be impacted by the strike.

