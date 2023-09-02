Hundreds line up for final days of Midwest Mountaineering

MINNEAPOLIS -- Midwest Mountaineering is closing its doors after 53 years in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis, but not before a going-out-of-business sale that will bring out thousands.

It's not just for the deals, but also to say thanks for the memories.

The line of customers stretched all along the outside of Midwest Mountaineering on the second day of their going-out-of-business sale Saturday.

"It's unbelievable," said Bob Swenson from Champlin. "I've bought quite a few things here."

Customers lined up for huge deals and to say goodbye to the man behind it all.

"What really blows me away is so many people talk to me and they thank me for the 53 years Midwest Mountaineering has been helping them have more fun outdoors," said Rod Johnson, Owner and Founder of Midwest Mountaineering.

What began with sales out of Johnson's kitchen, was followed by a storefront on Hennepin Avenue. It ended up in Cedar-Riverside in 1976, with a brick-and-mortar location.

"My hair used to be a lot longer and there used to be a lot more of it," said Johnson.

According to Johnson, competition from online outdoor stores and a lessened interest from young people in the outdoors made his store financially impractical.

"When your expenses are greater than your income, you really can't continue anymore," said Johnson.

"I got to know Midwest Mountaineering when I was a college student at Macalester College," said Jason Schlude.

Schlude bought boots at Midwest Mountaineering twenty years ago. He still wears them.

"This place has played a very important part in my story and my family's story," he said.

While the store closes its doors on Oct. 8, Johnson will hold onto the memories of all the customers he can now call friends.

"It's been the best 53 years of my life. I'm not complaining at all," said Johnson.

Midwest Mountaineering will have a farewell party for its customers on Thursday, Oct. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m.

As for plans after his store closes, Johnson said he's going to be working with a non-profit he's started.