Howard Lake community cleaning up after fire damages homes, church

HOWARD LAKE, Minn. – A quick-moving fire that spread from multiple homes to a historic church west of the Twin Cities is now bringing a community together to support one another.

Richard Block's 7-year-old son alerted his dad to the fire just in time.

"My youngest son was outside playing. He came in and said that something was wrong," Block said. "We went outside and right when we got to the back door we noticed that the shed and the tree were fully engulfed in flames."

Block was able to get his kids, girlfriend, and all their pets out safely before the fire made its way to their home – burning nearly everything inside.

RELATED: Howard Lake fire damages historic church and two homes

"Went super fast. Never quite seen anything go so quick," he said.

The large trees near the homes acted as kindling, causing the fire to spread to the steeple of the historic St. James Lutheran Church, as well as one of the neighboring homes. That owner wasn't there at the time.

"We broke into her front door, with her permission, and then proceeded to get her dogs out of the house," he said.

CBS

This holiday weekend left several families with a lot of loss, but this small town stepped up to lend a hand.

"The community has really helped out with food and the shoes that I'm wearing. You know, they helped watch our dogs while we were dealing with the fire that was going on," he said. "Everybody's been really supportive."

St. James is closed for now as they fix the damage to the steeple and inside the church. But outside, they plan to host a clothing and toy drive for the displaced families.

"It just goes to show that in your time of need, everybody is here," Block said.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The clothing and toy drive will start at 7 p.m. Monday at St. James Lutheran Church. They will also be hosting a prayers service at that time for those families who were displaced.

If you're in the Howard Lake area and you're planning to donate, they're looking for these clothing sizes: Child (age 7), early teens (boy and girl), adult (XL male and XXL female).