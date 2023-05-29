Crews battling fire in downtown Howard Lake

WCCO digital update: Evening of May 28, 2023

HOWARD LAKE, Minn. – Crews are battling a fire in a town west of the Twin Cities Sunday that has spread to a church.

KRWC 1360 reports the fire started at about 4:45 p.m. in downtown Howard Lake, which is about 45 miles west of Minneapolis.

The fire destroyed a shed before spreading to St. James Church and at least one home.

Check back for more details in this developing story.