Crews battling fire in downtown Howard Lake

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

HOWARD LAKE, Minn. – Crews are battling a fire in a town west of the Twin Cities Sunday that has spread to a church.

KRWC 1360 reports the fire started at about 4:45 p.m. in downtown Howard Lake, which is about 45 miles west of Minneapolis.

The fire destroyed a shed before spreading to St. James Church and at least one home.  

Check back for more details in this developing story.

First published on May 28, 2023 / 7:06 PM

