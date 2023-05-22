How to save money at Twins games

How to save money at a Twins game

How to save money at a Twins game

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twins are back home for the next six games starting Monday night against San Francisco.

It seems like professional sports are getting tougher to attend for families, but WCCO wanted to help you find deals.

Baseball is the great American pastime. But an afternoon of fun at the ball park can sometimes come with great cost.

"Probably one of those really good brats at Kramarczuk's and then I'd say probably 40 bucks in beer," Twins fan Will Benson said.

"You're gonna spend 50 bucks a pop every time you walk in with four people," fan Eric Robb said.

"Anywhere between $50 to $100 maybe, might be on the high side," fan Mike Nentl said.

So WCCO did some research. How far can $60 take you at Target Field?

"Whatever your budget, whatever the size of your group, we have a way for you to have an affordable, fun day watching Twins baseball at Target Field," Matt Hodson with Twins communications said.

Let's start with tickets. Grab a field high view seat for $15. Next: transportation. If you're driving, parking will cost you $16 at Ramp A or B.

"Park there, you walk maybe 20 steps inside of Target Field and you're inside the ballpark," Hodson said.

Or slash that price to $4 by taking Metro Transit.

Don't forget everyone's favorite game perk. Hit up one of the Family Value concession stands, where every menu item is under $5.

Let's say you got a hot dog ($3.99), nachos ($3.99) and a pop ($1.99). It brings our total to $40.97.

Another option: Lump your ticket and food together with a "Meal Deal" ticket in the Treasure Island Home Run Deck. While it's only an option during the week, you'll get a hot dog, pop and chips with a $19 ticket. That would bring our total to $35.

If you take public transit, both options keep it under $60 for two people.

"Open air. Downtown in the background. It's hard to beat," Robb said.

The Meal Deal will keep a family of four under $100.

It's a good time for deals. The Twins play 10 of their next 13 games at Target Field.