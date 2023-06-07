How the Twin Cities and surrounding areas can manage growing environmental concerns

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency released 70 recommendations for the metro area to combat what it calls is a growing waste problem.

The MPCA says its plan will reduce waste impacts with short and long-term solutions. Current projections show waste amounts could increase by 19% over the next 20 years.

More than 3.3 million tons of waste are generated yearly in the metro. More than two-thirds of it that ends up in landfills is reusable, says the MPCA.

"To protect our air, land, and water, we must do more to meet our waste reduction, recycling, and composting goals," said Kirk Koudelka, assistant commissioner for land policy and strategic initiatives at the MPCA.

Here are a few examples from the list of recommendations:

To collect weekly recycling in all seven metro counties by 2025 and collecting trash and other organics on the same day.

Providing grants to businesses to implement software that could track food waste.

Creating a mandatory charge for restaurant customers who use single-use items such as utensils and containers.

The MPCA also says Minnesota's changing climate adds pressure to its solid waste system.

The Agency says higher frequencies in severe weather generate larger amounts of solid waste in the aftermath of a storm. For example, downed trees after a storm put pressure on yard waste and composting facilities.

The MPCA's emphasis on prevention is apparent. It wants to focus on pollution prevention and reduce our reliance on landfills.

The MPCA hopes the list of recommendations is used as part of a 20-year plan in their waste reduction goals for the Twin Cities metro area (TCMA). Included are Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott, and Washington counties. Excluded cities from the TCMA are Northfield, Hanover, Rockford, and New Prague.

The public can provide input on the plan through August.

The MPCA says it will help local governments implement their recommendations.

One of the MPCA's goals is to achieve a 75% recycling rate by 2030.