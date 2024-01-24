How the Point-in-Time count helps community orgs connect with people experiencing homelessness

Behind the scenes look at the VA's Community Resource and Referral Center

Behind the scenes look at the VA's Community Resource and Referral Center

Behind the scenes look at the VA's Community Resource and Referral Center

MINNEAPOLIS — On Wednesday night, a national effort will check shelters, under bridges and encampments to get an accurate count of the number of people without a place to live.

The lobby of the VA's Community Resource and Referral Center serves as the hub for the Point-in-Time count.

"We do have VA homeless providers who will be boots-on-the-ground. Those encampments tonight, looking under bridges places where our unsheltered go," said Jon Priess.

The Point-in-Time count is a national directive from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

MORE: Minneapolis plans to clear relocated Camp Nenookaasi due to stomach flu outbreak

Every city must send boots-on-the-ground workers into shelters, encampments, and places where homeless gather to get a count of people experiencing homelessness on a single night in January.

"It's a snapshot to compare year-to-year of the folks who are experiencing homelessness," Priess said.

The number of unsheltered in the Twin Cities has seen a 15 percent increase between 2020 and 2023.

The VA says that increase is due to COVID housing incentives expiring and the low number of affordable housing options for everyone. The VA takes part in this count to make sure anyone who served is connected to resources they've earned.

"Part of the pit count survey there is a question directly asked: 'Have you ever served in the armed forces?' When that answer is 'yes' we have those volunteers call us here at the command center," Priess said.

The VA is partnering in this effort to serve community while also looking to connect those who served and are in need with help. The unsheltered who have served are brought to the VA.

HUD and the VA say the results of 2023's Point-in-Time count revealed a 7.4 percent increase in homelessness. More than 35,000 veterans nationwide still experience homelessness.