"How many times do you need a second chance?": Minneapolis residents call on judges to hold more youth offenders accountable

MINNEAPOLIS – Crime victims, and the community, got the chance to sound off to 17 Hennepin County judges Wednesday in north Minneapolis.

Prosecutors, public defenders and the district attorney were not invited, and they're the ones who file charges, argue cases and negotiate plea deals.

But the judges recognize that does not absolve them of responsibility in helping improve the quality of life for people in Minneapolis.

On this night, loud talking was allowed, and even encouraged, in a north Minneapolis library.

"How many times do you need a second chance? Five? Seven? 10? Til you kill someone? I mean, this is not acceptable," said one community member.

The speakers were not lawyers. They were friends, family, neighbors and victims.

Paul Greer is still fed up with a controversial plea deal from Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty to two teenagers charged with killing his daughter, Zaria McKeever.

"By putting these two back on the street in two years, again look around you, and I pray to G-d that this does not happen to you," Greer said. "And if [Moriarty] thinks that this is justice, she's making a mockery out of your court system."

Among the 17 judges listening was Todd Barnette, Hennepin County's chief judge. We asked him what resonated with him the most at this listening session.

"The pain. The pain from what the citizens have to go through every day," Barnette said. "The court is at the end of this. We're at the very end that we have to hear this."

Wednesday night's listening session was the first in north Minneapolis in five years. Court officials say other communities wanting to invite judges are welcome to contact the court.