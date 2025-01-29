How federal grant freeze impacted food shelves, food programs in Minnesota

ELK RIVER, Minn. — In the span of 48 hours this week, President Donald Trump's administration ordered a freeze on federal grants then reversed course.

The back-and-forth has community organizations which rely on those funds feeling some uncertainty.

CAER Food Shelf in Elk River serves about one million pounds of food and more than 9,000 families a year.

Christian Peralta was stunned when he found out the food didn't cost him anything.

People who meet income eligibility requirements can visit CAER once a month.

"CAER brings us what [my family] needs, and I'm so thankful for that," he said.

Heather Kliewer, CAER's executive director, says 60 percent of their food comes from surplus at nearby grocery stores.

They buy 20 percent of their food from food banks using donations.

The last 20 percent comes from a federal program called TEFAP, or The Emergency Food Assistance Program.

"That's the funding we're afraid of losing," Kliewer said. "We get grant milk, grant eggs, meat, a lot of chicken and hamburger on the TEFAP that is crucial to what people want and need."

On Monday, a White House memo ordered a freeze on all federal assistance, so agencies could review compliance with President Donald Trump's executive orders, specifically targeting spending on diversity, equity and inclusion programs, and "woke gender ideology."

The memo was rescinded Wednesday.

Kliewer says this week is an example of why she and her employees feel anything can happen at any time.

She says that can cause panic for families that rely on the food shelf.

"[We] just really need information because this is a vital source of food for all of our neighbors," said Beth Balmanno, a CAER employee.

Kliewer says she's confident community support will allow them to continue if they lose federal funding.

Republican Majority Whip Tom Emmer, who represents Elk River, called the freeze "good governance" prior to the directive being rescinded.