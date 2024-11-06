Minnesota House headed towards tie, Democrats to keep control of state Senate

MINNEAPOLIS — The DFL monopoly on power in St. Paul is coming to an end. Democrats kept control of the Minnesota Senate with Ann John Stewart winning the only state Senate race on the ballot.

The Minnesota House is headed for what looks like a tie. Two House elections were so close they will likely go to recounts.

If the current numbers hold the House will be tied — if one or both seats flip Republican, the GOP will have outright control.

Either way, for the first time since 2023, Republicans will be able to block DFL proposals.

"The wheels of the DFL progressive bus just came to a screeching halt. The DFL is not going to be able to move big budgets and big programmatic ideas, as they did in 2023," said political expert Larry Jacobs.

Republican and DFL House leaders held dueling news conferences — both signaling something new will come of this — they say they will work together in a power-sharing agreement.

"This is our opportunity to work together with Democrats across the aisle and find ways to best serve Minnesotans," said Rep. Lisa Demuth.

"There will be an opportunity for us to show Minnesotans some good bipartisan working together and getting things done," said Rep. Melissa Hortman.

The third part of the DFL trifecta Gov. Tim Walz will be returning to St. Paul and his day job after trying to become Vice President of the United States.

"He comes back to a state that is very divided, and his political skills are going to be tested as to whether he could find even the bipartisan agreement on a budget. It's quite possible we're looking at just sheer deadlock," said Jacobs.

The Minnesota House ended up in a tie back in 1979. According to a written account, a power-sharing agreement started well with a Republican as house speaker and a DFL-er head of the rules committee. However, the bipartisanship eventually dissolved resulting in chaos, shouting matches and a deadlocked session.