Watch CBS News
Crime

Hospital patient steals car, leads Bemidji police on chase

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Sept. 28, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of Sept. 28, 2023 01:03

BEMIDJI, Minn. -- A driver in a stolen Smart car led northern Minnesota police on a chase that ended in a crash Thursday morning.

According to the Bemidji Police Department, officers responded to a report of a stolen red 2009 Smart car from the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center shortly after 10 a.m.

Police located the car on 30th Street Northwest near the north side of Walmart and attempted to stop it. The driver allegedly sped away, traveling west on Highway 2 before making a U-turn at Beltrami County Road 9 and continuing in the opposite direction at a high rate of speed.

MORE NEWS: White Bear Lake principal who encourages his kids to "believe" surprised at school assembly

Officers attempted to disable the car using stop strips. The vehicle continued to travel east before it struck the median barrier cables, causing a rollover crash near Jefferson Avenue Southwest.

Police identified the driver as a 55-year-old man from Deer River, who was a patient at the medical center.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 28, 2023 / 8:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.