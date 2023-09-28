White Bear Lake principal who encourages his kids to "believe" surprised at school assembly

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — A White Bear lake principal who always encourages his students to "believe" was surprised by the kids at his school on Thursday morning.

Every Thursday at Willow Lane Elementary, the school gathers for an assembly. They honored Principal Matt Menier, who has been with the school for three years, with an appearance from Minnesota hockey standout Taylor Heise and a check for $10,000 from White Bear Lake Subaru.

Menier is known for being a big fan of the TV show "Ted Lasso." He has a sign that reads "believe" hanging outside his office.

WCCO

Students also offered their heartfelt support, saying that they're encouraged by Menier's message.

Menier's reaction was priceless, and he told the kids that this is as much about them as it is about anyone else.

"You guys make this place as cool as it is," he said. "

You are strong, you are smart, you are beautiful," the students shouted at the assembly.

To which Meiner responded: "I believe in you."

The check will be divided among the classrooms evenly for supplies.