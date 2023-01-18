Watch CBS News
Students raise another $100K for accessible playground at Glen Lake Elementary

HOPKINS, Minn. – Minnesota kids led the charge, and now kindness is overflowing for a Twin Cities elementary school.

WCCO's Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield first brought us to Glen Lake Elementary in Hopkins back in December. Kids there wanted a more accessible playground so their friends in wheelchairs could play, too.

They started making calls and door-knocking to raise $300,000. We shared a big update with you last week that an anonymous donor surprised them with $200,000.  

And Tuesday night, we have even more happy news. Since our last update, and a story by CBS' Steve Hartman, the kids have raised $100,000 from donors across the country.

That's a total of more than $500,000 raised.

wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

First published on January 17, 2023 / 10:23 PM

