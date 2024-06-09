Hopkins police searching for missing 4-year-old boy

Freighter hits underwater object on Lake Superior, and more headlines

HOPKINS, Minn. — Police in Hopkins issued an emergency alert on Sunday for a missing 4-year-old boy with autism.

The alert said the boy, who is nonverbal, was last seen around 7:30 a.m. near 1295 Second Street Northeast.

Police in Hopkins say they are searching for a missing 4 year old. 3 ft tall 40 lbs shortly curly hair blue pajama pants. Searches underway and road closed at Blake and Lake #developing @WCCO pic.twitter.com/yMdb1wED5C — Jason Rantala (@jarantala) June 9, 2024

Police described the boy, who is Black, as 3 feet 6 inches tall and 40 pounds. He was wearing black or blue pajama pants, no shirt and no shoes when he was last seen.

The boy is easily startled by noise, police said, and drawn to water.

Anyone who sees the boy is asked to call 911.