Hopkins police searching for missing 4-year-old boy
HOPKINS, Minn. — Police in Hopkins issued an emergency alert on Sunday for a missing 4-year-old boy with autism.
The alert said the boy, who is nonverbal, was last seen around 7:30 a.m. near 1295 Second Street Northeast.
Police described the boy, who is Black, as 3 feet 6 inches tall and 40 pounds. He was wearing black or blue pajama pants, no shirt and no shoes when he was last seen.
The boy is easily startled by noise, police said, and drawn to water.
Anyone who sees the boy is asked to call 911.