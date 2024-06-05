Rally planned at Hopkins High School after alleged attack on transgender student

MINNETONKA, Minn. — A rally for a teen allegedly attacked at Hopkins High School is scheduled for Wednesday morning, and Minnetonka police say they're investigating the attack as a possible hate crime.

The Queer Equity Institute and Transforming Families, the two organizations putting on the rally, said the teen is transgender.

Officials said the student was physically hurt in the assault at school last Thursday.

In a statement, district leaders said, "Hopkins Public Schools is an inclusive community that values diversity and inclusion."

They also said they would "address any issues that compromise safety and inclusivity in our school environment."

In a letter to parents in the district, leaders added they'll be working with police to "minimize any impacts on the school day" during the rally. And while they are not directly involved in organizing it, they said they are "in support of a rally that brings attention to what is not right in the world."

The rally is scheduled at 10 a.m. outside of Hopkins High School in the east parking lot. Supporters from multiple organizations are expected to be there.

State Rep. Leigh Finke, Minnesota's first openly transgender legislator, is also expected to be in attendance.