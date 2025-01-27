Hopkins father pleads guilty to manslaughter in daughter's asthma death

MINNEAPOLIS — A 34-year-old Hopkins father has pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in the death of his 9-year-old daughter one week after an asthma attack.

The trial for Anthony Modrow was set to begin Monday, but the court proceeding was instead a plea hearing, online records show. He's scheduled to be sentenced on June 2.

According to charges, the girl went to a friend's for a sleepover on Feb. 9, 2024 and had an asthma attack the next morning. The friend's parent noticed that the inhaler was not helping relieve the effects of the asthma attack, charges say.

The friend's parent called Anthony Modrow, who allegedly sighed and passed the phone to the 9-year-old's mother, Rachel Modrow. Charges state the friend's parent dropped the girl off back at home and offered to take her to the doctor. Anthony and Rachel Modrow allegedly refused the offer even though the girl asked to go to the doctor.

Later that same morning, a family friend went to the family's home and called 911 after noticing the girl's skin was blue, she could not raise her arms and she was crying. The girl was taken to the hospital, where she was kept in the ICU for seven days until doctors declared her brain dead.

A YouTube channel linked to Anthony Modrow showed first responders on the scene that day and an ambulance racing to the hospital.

Anthony Modrow told police the girl had asthma issues starting on Feb. 8 and started feeling better on Feb. 9. He said he knew her inhaler was empty for a month, but never refilled it, charges say.

Rachel Modrow, 36, was sentenced to 41 months in prison on Jan. 7 for second-degree manslaughter. Her sentence also includes a lifetime ban on possessing firearms, ammo and explosives.

Note: The above video first aired on Jan. 7, 2025