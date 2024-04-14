Watch CBS News
Minnesota nonprofit provides day of fun for families with children battling serious medical conditions

Kids with life-threatening illnesses spend day at Urban Air Adventure Park
Kids with life-threatening illnesses spend day at Urban Air Adventure Park 00:40

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — More than a hundred kids battling various medical conditions got to take a mental break and just have fun on Sunday thanks to HopeKids Minnesota.

Those families packed Urban Air Adventure Park in Coon Rapids.

The nonprofit provides fun activities for families who have a child with a life-threatening medical condition.

They say it gives kids and their families a much-needed break in the face of adversity.

"Kids just have this anticipation for something and so it's something they look forward to so they kind of forget everything they're going through in the meantime and then they have these wonderful memories they can build off too," said Brian Anderson, Executive Director of HopeKids Minnesota.

HopeKids says they host around 500 events throughout the year.

April 14, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

