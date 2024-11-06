Holiday train to make stops in 20 Minnesota towns. See if your town is on the list.

Do you, like Mariah Carey, go right into Christmas the day after Halloween?

Do you, like Mariah Carey, go right into Christmas the day after Halloween?

MINNEAPOLIS — The holiday spirit is rolling into Minnesota in the form of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train.

The 1,000-foot Holiday Train will showcase 14 decorated train cars and, depending on the day, free musical performances from The Lone Bellow and Tiera Kennedy or Seaforth and Alana Springsteen.

It's important to note that residents won't get to actually ride the Holiday Train. Explore Minnesota defines the Holiday Train as "more of pop-up concert experience."

However, that doesn't mean the Holiday Train is a seasonal event that should be missed.

Per the train's FAQ page, in "a typical Holiday Train event ... the train arrives and pulls to a safe stop in front of the crowd. The stage door lowers and the band opens with its first song, followed by a brief presentation with the local food bank officials and other dignitaries on stage. Once the presentation is done the band resumes the show, singing a mix of traditional and modern holiday-themed songs, and popular original songs. After the final song the boxcar door closes and the train is on its way to the next stop."

Where is the Holiday Train stopping in Minnesota?

Here's a list of stops the Holiday Train is making in Minnesota:

La Crescent at 215 South Chestnut Street (Dec. 10; 2:15 p.m.)

Winona at 65 East Mark Street (Dec. 10; 3:45 p.m.)

Wabasha at Bruegger Park (Dec. 10; 5:45 p.m.)

Hastings at 500 East Second Street (Dec. 10; 7 p.m.)

Cottage Grove at 7064 West Point Douglas Road (Dec. 11; 5:15 p.m.)

St. Paul at Union Depot (Dec. 11; 7 p.m.)

Golden Valley at Golden Hills Drive (Dec. 12; 5 p.m.)

St. Louis Park at Lake Street & Library Lane (Dec. 12; 6:15 p.m.)

Minneapolis at 37 Avenue & Stinson Boulevard (Dec. 12; 8:15 p.m.)

Loretto at Road 19 (Dec. 14; 4:30 p.m.)

Buffalo at 5 Street Northeast (Dec. 14; 6 p.m.)

Annandale at Downtown Park (Dec. 14; 7:30 p.m.)

Eden Valley at State Street - State Highway 22 (Dec. 14; 9 p.m.)

Glenwood at 20 15 Street Northeast (Dec. 15; 10:15 a.m.)

Alexandria at 8 Avenue & Nokomis (Dec. 15; 11:45 p.m.)

Detroit Lakes at Holmes Community Center (Dec. 15; 2:45 p.m.)

Mahnomen at US 59 & East Washington Avenue (Dec. 15; 4:20 p.m.)

Plummer at Central Avenue (Dec. 15; 6:15 p.m.)

Thief River Falls at 405 3 Street East (Dec. 15; 7:45 p.m.)

Elbow Lake at US State Highway 59 (Dec. 16; 4:30 p.m.)