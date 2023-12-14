More than 30 Inflatable Santas line Twin Cities street

How neighbors in Edina, Hopkins came together for “Santa Street”

EDINA, Minn. — Along Blake Road, spreading across both Hopkins and Edina: Not one, not five, but more than 30 inflatable, 9-foot-tall Santa Clauses, adorn neighborhood lawns.

It all began last year, when Jen Deters and her neighbor Colleen Evon, purchased $1,000-worth of the air-filled St. Nick's.

From there, the two, with the help of Jen's daughter Lila, went to work, asking neighbors if they want to take part.

"Everybody was like 'hmm, seems odd, but sure," said Jen Deters.

One of those neighbors was Katy Mullin.

"It was quite a surprise," said Mullin. "Immediately we were like were in."

The Santas have brought cheer, and neighbors, closer together.

"It's made the neighbors come out and introduce themselves, so it's fun. It's made it a little community here," said Jen Deters.

"We had one message that said 'I drive my mom back to her assisted living every night and she was so cheery, driving down, being so surprised with these Santas'," said Mullin.

"It's amazing how people have stopped and hugged a Santa," said Deters.

Home Depot donated five additional Santas, due to the high demand.

With now more than 50 Santas total, taking over Blake Road and other nearby streets, it's safe to say the bar is now a high one for next Christmas.

"I'm very happy about it. I'm glad it actually worked out," said Lila Deters.