Hockey player Cormick Scanlan, 16, dies from stroke on Christmas

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The St. Paul Capitals are mourning the loss of former player Cormick Scanlan.

The team's website says the teen died just days after suffering a stroke on Christmas Day.

Cormick Scanlan St. Paul Capitals

An angiogram revealed the 16-year-old had a rare condition called Moyamoya disease.

There is a GoFundMe campaign for his family.