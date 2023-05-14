Highway 68 reopens in southern Minnesota after overnight mudslide
COURTLAND, Minn. -- A stretch of highway in southern Minnesota has reopened after an overnight mudslide shut it down.
The Brown County Sheriff's Office said the mudslide occurred on Highway 68 near Courtland. Around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office said the highway was back open.
The area experienced heavy rain overnight and is under a flood warning.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.