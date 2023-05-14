Highway 68 reopens in southern Minnesota after overnight mudslide

COURTLAND, Minn. -- A stretch of highway in southern Minnesota has reopened after an overnight mudslide shut it down.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office said the mudslide occurred on Highway 68 near Courtland. Around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office said the highway was back open.

The area experienced heavy rain overnight and is under a flood warning.

CR 18/110th Street and CR 8 Please resist your urge to drive through the water! Not only is it dangerous to you and your vehicle but it can damage the roadway as well! Posted by Brown County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota on Sunday, May 14, 2023