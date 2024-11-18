Watch CBS News
Highway 61 SB closed in Maplewood after driver strikes pedestrian

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — A driver struck a pedestrian on a highway in the east metro Monday morning, authorities said.

The crash occurred on Highway 61 southbound near Highway 36 around 5:45 a.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The patrol gave no information about the pedestrian's condition, but the Minnesota Department of Transportation described the crash as "serious."

Highway 61 southbound is closed between Beam Avenue and Highway 36, MnDOT said.

This was the second serious crash in the east metro Monday morning. A crash on eastbound Interstate 494 diverted traffic near Fifth and Seventh streets.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.

