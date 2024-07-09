Highway 19 in Henderson reopens as flooding begins to recede around Minnesota

HENDERSON, Minn. — After record-breaking rainfall the last couple of months, parts of Minnesota are starting to see relief from flooding.

Highway 9 east of Henderson to Highway 169 reopened Tuesday afternoon, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The highway closed when the Minnesota River began to seep onto the roadway in late June.

The Minnesota River is expected to continue falling after it crested early last week.

Crews will be working over the next few days to remove detour signs in the area. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is also in the process of removing the dike along northbound Highway 169 near Le Sueur. The road will be down to one lane until it is completely removed.

Flooding in Henderson, Minnesota in June 2024 WCCO

Highway 93 between Highway 169 and Le Sueur remains closed due to extensive damage from flooding, the department says.

The Minnesota River also flooded parts of Valleyfair in Shakopee, shutting down three rides and the parking lot. As of Tuesday night, the Renegade and Excalibur are back open while Thunder Canyon remains closed.

Flooding is still impacting other outdoor areas like Fort Snelling State Park, which remains closed as crews work to clean it up. Such is the case with many other area parks.

More scattered showers are expected in Minnesota for the coming days — but nothing too major — before a hot and mostly dry weekend.