Highway 169 northbound in St. Louis Park closed due to fuel spill

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — A fuel spill has closed a stretch of highway in the west metro Monday morning.

The spill on Highway 169 northbound forced a closure between Minnetonka Boulevard and Cedar Lake Road, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The highway has been closed since before 3 a.m. It's unclear how long it will be shut down, MnDOT said.

