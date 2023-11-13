Watch CBS News
Crash closes stretch of Highway 169 Monday afternoon in Brooklyn Park

Crash closes southbound Highway 169 in Brooklyn Park.
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A crash has closed a stretch of Highway 169 Monday afternoon in the north metro.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reports that it happened just before noon on the highway's northbound side at 109th Avenue North in Brooklyn Park.

169-crash-bp.jpg
MnDOT

The road is currently closed between 101st and 109th avenues north.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.

November 13, 2023

