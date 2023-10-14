High school diver breaks 5 records her freshman year

Plymouth, Minn. — A Benilde-St. Margaret's diver has Olympic dreams, which don't seem so far fetched when she's already broken several records....as a freshman.

Bailey Monette proves she's fearless every time she approaches a dive.

"I love the adrenaline," said Monette.

She started as a gymnast, but after an injury, diving felt like the best sport to take her skill set to. She joined the BSM swim and dive team as a freshman, and she's already broken the school's record, as well as the pool records at three other schools, including Chaska/Chanhassen, Bloomington Jefferson and Mound Westonka. Bailey practices at Lifetime Fitness in Plymouth.

"It feels really good. I've worked really hard, so I'm happy that my hard work is paying off," said Monette.

Her coach, Craig Croaston, has been training divers for 30 years and Bailey is one of the best he's seen.

"[A] protege. She has the skills, the body awareness, and then she has the courage," said Croaston.

Croaston sees a bright future for Bailey that includes diving at a D1 college and making the USA Olympic team someday.

"She sees what she wants and she's able to keep her eye on the prize and work towards the goal," said Croaston.

Bailey is driven and competitive, but doesn't forget to enjoy the moment.

"I always make sure I'm having fun because that's why i do my sport...to have fun," said Monette.