Here are 3 major road closures that will affect your Twin Cities commute this weekend

MINNEAPOLIS -- Construction season is heating up all across the Twin Cities this weekend, but with all the delays and detours, keeping a cool head will also be important.

There are three major projects crews will take on.

Interstate 94 is closed in both directions between Interstate 394 and 694 until Monday morning to fix the Plymouth Avenue bridge.

Interstate 35W northbound between Burnsville and Bloomington is also closed until Monday morning as crews resurface the road.

Overnight work will continue on Interstate 494, causing lane and shoulder closures between east bush lake road and the 35/494 interchange.

CBS News

RELATED: Work begins on MnDOT's massive, multiyear I-494 construction project

"It is what it is. They need to be fixed and you deal with it. You deal with the problems of it just so you can get from one place to the other without having to ruin your car," said Cliff Moore, of Minneapolis.

The Minnesota Twins tweeted about the construction earlier this week, asking fans to plan ahead and arrive early. MnDOT says that is a good call.

Officials say this is just the beginning of the projects that will pop up this summer.

"We know that it can be frustrating at times driving through work zones but just ask that people please be patient, put down your phones, don't be distracted and just concentrate on your driving," said Greg Asche with MnDOT.

After an intense winter and with millions in new infrastructure funding coming, crews will have their hands full for years to come.

For more information about road closures and construction projects in the metro, click here.