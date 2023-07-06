Hennepin County Water Patrol, EMS join forces to boost safety on Lake Minnetonka

LAKE MINNETONKA, Minn. – There's a new partnership to help protect people on the waters of Lake Minnetonka.

"You never know what's gonna happen, so you just kinda have to be prepared at all times," said Hennepin County Deputy Sheriff Mathias Weinzierl.

We're not even halfway through the summer season, and it's already been a busy one for the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Water Patrol.

"We've had people diving into shallow water where we've had to backboard and get them on one of our patrol boats to get them to shore," Weinzierl said.

Ryan Mayfield is the assistant chief with Hennepin EMS.

"We have a lot of patients in the summer that come off of [Lake Minnetonka]. And it's such a large lake and there's so few access points for an ambulance," Mayfield said.

About two weeks ago, 15 Hennepin Health paramedics joined the county's water patrol out on the water, providing a crucial set of hands in emergencies, when every second matters.

"Prior to this, the deputies might just get that person on the boat. If they're working alone, they have to get that person to the dock. There's no way for them to provide care and drive. And you're just, you're waiting," said Hennepin EMS paramedic Becky Kopka.

"It takes a lot of pressure off of us because not all of us are extremely knowledgeable in medical situations," Weinzierl said.

Although the partnership just launched, both sides say they've already seen results.

"They've first responded to even homes on the lake because they can get there much quicker than driving to them," Mayfield said.

And the paramedics say no new skills were needed, only a swim test just in case.

Hennepin EMS says talks are already underway to turn this summer's partnership with the water patrol into a long-term arrangement.