Fireworks destroy boats, damage dock at Lake Minnetonka marina in Orono

By WCCO Staff

Fireworks cause $500M in damage at marina on Lake Minnetonka’s Brown’s Bay
ORONO, Minn. – Fireworks caused major damage at a marina overnight Wednesday in Brown's Bay on Lake Minnetonka.

Five boats are totaled at the Your Boat Club marina, and the dock is damaged. Marina owner Luke Kujawa says they're looking at about a half million dollars in damages.  

He says it could've been worse if not for the quick work of first responders. This is especially tough for him because their other marina in Florida got wiped out by Hurricane Ian.

Deputies say people were lighting fireworks and ran away just before the fire broke out. They arrested an 18-year-old.

First published on July 5, 2023 / 10:02 PM

